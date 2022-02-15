T. Boone Pickens' iconic ranch can be yours for $170 million

If you need a 65,000 acre ranch with its own golf course and air strip, you're in luck.

PAMPA, Texas — If you ‘ve been house hunting for a little bit, you know all too well how hard it is to score a ranch in Texas that has its own golf course and air strip for less than $200 million.

Well, get your checkbooks ready!

The 65,000-acre, Mesa Vista Ranch that belonged to Dallas oil billionaire T. Boone Pickens can now be yours for the low, low price of just $170 million!

In case you don’t remember, the Mesa Vista Ranch boasts nearly 20 man-made lakes, a golf course, tennis courts, miles of creeks and includes the following buildings:

A 12,000-square-foot lake house with 4,000 square-feet of porches.

A home with 33,000 square-feet of living space under one roof in a park-like setting with amenities, such as a theater room, heated flooring in the master bathroom, a library, great room with large fireplace.

A two-story, 6,000-square-foot home with about 2,500 square-feet of porches and patios.

A two-story, 1,700-square-foot guest-type house sits adjacent to the golf course on the ranch has a two-car garage, with three-bedrooms and three bathrooms.

A two-story, 1,600-square-foot structure as a game room, bathroom, kitchenette area, with a fitness room, and two sleeping areas in an upstairs loft.

A 25,000-square-foot aircraft hangar and a 6,000-foot runway that gives the ranch jet access.

A 12,000-square-foot dog kennel

The original sale of the ranch was announced through a LinkedIn post from Pickens in 2017. Pickens said at that time that “selling the ranch is the prudent thing for an 89-year-old man to do. It’s time to get my life and my affairs in order.”

According to the LinkedIn post, much of the proceeds of the sale will go to benefit the T. Boone Pickens Foundation and other charitable organizations.