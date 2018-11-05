If you plan on making breakfast for her on Mother's Day or honoring her memory, here's a hodgepodge of music to celebrate.

"Superwoman" by Alicia Keys

She's tough as nails and gets stuff done. We don't know how you do it, but you've done a marvelous job.

"Humble and Kind" by Tim McGraw

A song to remind you of all the things your mama taught you about living a life with meaning.

"By Your Side" by Sade

Anytime you have a bad day, mama's here.

"A Song for Mama" by Boyz II Men

Best sung during a karaoke session.

"Meanwhile Back at Mama's" by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

A song to reminisce about your fondest memory.

Any Celine Dion song

Bring on the tissues and embrace the love.

"Make You Feel My Love" by Adele

Play this during a mother-son dance at a wedding, guests will break out in loving tears.

"Mama's Song" by Carrie Underwood

When you leave the nest, she hopes you'll find the answers to her prayers.

"Perfect Fit" by Van Morrison

Play this while you're making pancakes for mom. Ask her to dance to this.

"Do I Make You Proud" by Taylor Hicks

As much as she can be harsh, your mom is your biggest fan.

"Dear Mama" by Tupac

It wasn't easy raising you. It took a whole village and then some.

What song would you dedicate to your mother?

