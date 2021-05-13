x
6-year-old leukemia survivor gets the chance to implode parts of Austin flyover

Both directions of the I-35 and U.S. 183 main lanes and frontage roads at the I-35/U.S. 183 interchange will be closed on May 15, between 6 and 8 a.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation partnered with Make-A-Wish Central and South Texas to give a 6-year-old leukemia survivor the chance to push the button to implode two spans of the northbound Interstate 35 to northbound US 183 flyover

On Saturday, Archer Foltermann helped bring down the remaining portion of the bridge, "making way for a new, longer flyover."

The first sections of this flyover were imploded by TxDOT on May 7.

The new, longer flyover is expected to relieve some traffic on I-35 and create a new northbound bypass lane at St. John’s Avenue and a new entrance ramp to northbound I-35.

TxDOT also said that due to the implosion, both directions of the I-35, U.S. 183 main lanes and frontage roads at the I-35/U.S. 183 interchange will be closed on May 15, between 6 and 8 a.m.

The Texas Department of Transportation completes Interstate 35 and U.S. 183 flyover implosion on May 15, 2021.

Full reconstruction on this flyover is expected to take four months.

During that time, northbound I-35 drivers can access northbound U.S. 183 by using the Rundberg Lane exit (#241) and taking the non-signalized U-turn at Rundberg Lane to access the newly opened southbound I-35 to northbound U.S. 183 flyover.  

A second, new southbound I-35 to southbound US 183 flyover, which creates direct access between both highways, is now open, said TxDOT.

Road signs are currently in place to alert drivers about future closures and help them navigate these new routes. 

TxDOT encourages the public to remain alert and patient while driving through work zones.

