CAYCE, S.C. — This Giving Tuesday, a Harvest Hope Food Bank employee arrived at Cayce Elementary School to pick up over 1500 cans -- many of which were collected by a fourth-grader at the school.

Her name is Mackenna Maddox.

She decided to collect the cans after joining her school's Junior Beta Club as a project to help those in need.

"My original goal was only 250," Maddox said, and, with that in mind, she took to Facebook for help.

"...and then people from my family and my parents friends decided they would donate," Maddox said.

In less than a month, she had collected hundreds of cans. Her final total was 1,510.

With her parents by her side, she helped Harvest Hope Food Bank load the cans into boxes to store -- a double win for Maddox.

In addition to helping families in need, she also led Clemson, her favorite team , to victory by adding the cans to her school's Carolina-Clemson food drive.

Mackenna Maddox

Lexington Two

"To help the people in need, it makes me feel very nice, because they deserve it and because they're people too and they need stuff, not only us," Maddox said.

In the end, all the students were winners, collecting nearly 2,300 cans to donate.

Although Maddox's donation drive has ended, those interested in donating to Harvest Hope can give at https://www.harvesthope.org/ .