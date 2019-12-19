DALLAS — WFAA and Dallas Love Field Airport are showing some love this holiday season and it all started with just one sock.

Earlier this month, the airport tweeted a photo on National Sock Day.

WFAA's General Manager Brad Ramsey noticed the tweet and wrote back, "How about 1,000 pairs of socks to Dallas-area homeless shelters?"

That friendly exchange turned into a good-deed challenge.

WFAA management got together and donated enough money to buy more than 700 pairs of socks. Ramsey got to donate that gift in person to the airport Wednesday.

WFAA General Manger Brad Ramsey dropped off hundreds of socks at Dallas Love Field on Wednesday.

WFAA

Dallas Love Field is encouraging everyone to take part in the challenge. Below are details on how you can donate:

More on WFAA:



