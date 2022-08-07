Video: Plane makes emergency landing on North Carolina highway

Vincent Fraser said he dodged multiple lanes of traffic and power lines to make a successful emergency landing. An experience he said he'll never forget.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — You may not believe Vincent Fraser just got his private pilot's license last October after seeing video of him making a flawless emergency landing on a North Carolina freeway.

Fraser was flying with his father-in-law after looking at property he purchased near Fontana Lake. He knew he was going to have to make his first emergency landing when he said the engine on the plane started to fail.

"So then I would go through my checklist and was able to get the aircraft to restart and kind of fly a little bit, but she would only fly for about 3 to 5 seconds and then she would come back down and start to sink again."

Fraser described the plane dropping lower so he and his father-in-law started searching for a safe place for them to land, but it was difficult to find in the mountainous terrain.

"By the grace of God, I looked to my left and you couldn't see it before because you know, it's just all valleys and mountains, But there's a road, that road that I landed on just right there perfectly lined up."

Fraser had his sights set on landing on a highway but he was concerned about the drivers on the road. He said he didn't want to kill anybody.

Fraser said he dodged multiple lanes of traffic and power lines to make a successful emergency landing; an experience he said he'll never forget.

"It's almost like a fight or flight survival mode where you're like, you're just trying to make you, just trying to make the best decision possible for the best outcome possible."