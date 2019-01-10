FLOWER MOUND, Texas — The Hive in Flower Mound is not an art gallery, but the owner is definitely an artist.

“It took me hours, but it’s worth it because it turned out looking like a masterpiece,” said Haley Popp as she admired a portrait hanging on her wall.

Popp has spent hours sculpting, pinching and painting her pieces to look as real as possible.

The only difference with her art is, it’s edible. That’s right. Her art is cake.

Popp was a home baker for about 10 years, but got so popular she had no choice but to open the Hive Bakery.

“We had a line out the door for the grand opening and around the block,” she said.

Step inside and you can see why. But, in addition to cakes, there’s so much more.

Whether you like brownies, cupcakes or turtles there’s something for every sweet tooth. But like most people who come in here, it’s all about the cakes.

The Hive Bakery has only been open a year, but these cakes have gotten so much buzz, Haley was invited to compete on the Food Network’s "Halloween Wars."

She survived this week’s season premiere, but did she win the whole thing?

“You’ll have to watch,” she said. “You’ve gotta watch like everybody else.” If it’s anything like the Hive, we’re in for a treat.

"Halloween Wars" airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. CT on the Food Network.

More on WFAA: