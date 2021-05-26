Black caddies are a 'dying species': Former PGA Tour caddie reflects on career, encourages kids to be 'the golfer'

In the early 1940s, caddying was regarded as a low-skilled job, earning minimum wages for maximum labor, typically reserved for poor Black kids.

In a not so distant past, working as a caddie was once deemed deservingly appropriate for Black people. But among today’s PGA Tour, African-Americans on the bags celebrating tournament wins have nearly vanished.

Dating back to the 1920s and early 30s, if a Black man wanted to step foot on the “golf course” of most white country clubs, he likely had to do so as a caddie.

But as recent as 1983, Augusta National Golf Club decided it would no longer require its Masters participants to use the club’s Black caddies.

“Now that was going to happen eventually, because caddying on the PGA Tour had become a profession versus just you know, pick up some guy from the bushes who was going to caddie for you on a weekly,” said author and film producer Ward Clayton.

In the early 1940s, caddying was regarded as a low-skilled job, earning minimum wages for maximum labor, typically reserved for poor Black kids, some of whom were only 8 or 9 years old.

No one is more familiar with this story than former PGA caddie, Carl Jackson, his journey began at the age of 11 at Augusta Country Club.

“I remember one night my mother made a pot of rice…buttered rice…fixed us all a plate and she went to bed…I made my decision then, that probably was the tipping point,” said Jackson. He was a caddie from 1958-2015.

“One day I went to the golf course, I did make $1 shagging balls. Another day, I made $3 on the weekend,” he said.

Jackson, at the youthful age of 14 would caddie at his first Masters Tournament in 1961.

“All the older guys at the time would call me a “Little Bull" …That Little Bull can caddie,” said Jackson.

But there was no way that an 11-year-old kid could have ever imagined that he himself would caddie at a record 54 Masters. Starting in 1961, he only missed one, prior to his retirement six years ago.

“It was not smooth sailing. Being out on the tour is glamorous and all of that, but it’s hard work,” said Jackson.

But it was not until Jackson was paired with Ben Crenshaw at the 1976 Masters Tournament that he found his rightful place of longevity and prosperity.

“When I met Carl Jackson, I said what a gift this is. I can’t tell you how many times he helped me in so many instances. But uh…it was pretty simple for me, I had the best, and I never saw any reason to change, what-so-ever,” said Crenshaw, who is a PGA Hall of Fame golfer.

Jackson quickly became a trusted companion, talent recognizing talent and meticulously elevating Crenshaw’s game to two Masters Championships -- in both 1984 and ’95.

“When I won in 1995 that picture of the last green, you know, I collapsed,” said Crenshaw.

“He’s down there all hunched over, I said what’s wrong with Ben?” said Jackson.

“Carl came over and put his arms around me. I’ll never forget what he said,” remembered Crenshaw.

“Buddy, buddy, are you alright?” said Jackson.

“I said, nah, I’m not,” said Crenshaw.

“I’m tearing up now. I said, oh Carl Jackson, you’re not going to cry on this camera," laughed Jackson.

As recently as three years ago, Wayne Birch, a Black caddie on the bag for Troy Merritt, shared the winning stage at the PGA’s Barbasol Championship.

But there is no definitive stat for the number of Black caddies on the PGA Tour because players can change caddies whenever they like. However, WFAA researched the top 200 players on the tour’s FedEx Cup Points list for the 2021 season, and of those 200 pros, WFAA found only two with full-time African-American caddies.

Clayton, producer of golf’s documentary ‘Loopers, The Caddies Long Walk,’ said, “You have to be a part of the game, in order to be in the game.”

“Black people haven’t participated in golf as regularly, because they didn’t have the opportunity to play until the last 20 to 30 years. They don’t have an opportunity to play, they’re not going to have an opportunity caddie,” said Clayton.

“The Black caddie on the PGA Tour is a dying species. What you see, is what it is. I’m talking to the Black kids, be the golfer. Because the feeder for the caddies in the old days is not going to happen again. The more educated caddies are going to be on the bags,” said Jackson.

And that's the very driving force behind “Carl’s Kids,” elevating, educating and bridging the game of golf and kids.

“I use Ephesians Chapter 5 as a guide. I think the Lord teaches us to just plant the seed and he’ll make it grow,” said Jackson.

“Swing low, sweet chariot, come for to carry me home,” he giggled. “I would think I sounded good to myself singing that. You feel it in your soul.”