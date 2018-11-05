Literature 5430: Creative Writing is a Thursday morning master’s course for 15 college students who are truly in a class all their own.

Usually, when you think of an institution of higher learning, you don’t picture the kind of institution with razor wire and matching jumpsuits. But at the Ramsey Unit, just south of Houston, there is a one-of-a-kind program that allows inmates to get Master’s degrees.

Under maximum security, Benjamin Jacoby is going for his second Master’s. “I think people are always capable of change regardless of what they have done in the past. I guess the arc I took to get here I didn’t believe it [a college education] would ever be possible.” He explains his arc went from aggravated robbery, to prison, to sharing a classroom with Tuan Dang. “I had a capital murder case. I came in at 15 and was certified. As an adult? Yes sir, I had a life sentence, and it was reduced to 40," he said.

Dang says they’re finding redemption through education, “Because they are pushing you every day to be a better version of yourself.” The Master’s studies offered are literature and humanities—both designed to make inmates ponder their effects on humanity. Jacoby says the courses have raised valuable questions, “What influences us to be this person or that person? What drives us to do what we do?” Jacoby said.

Another question many people might have is who pays for this? Some prisoners’ families pay their tuition. Others are paid for by the University of Houston at Clear Lake, which offers the courses.

The man in charge of the Academics for Offenders program says he doesn’t know of another prison Master’s program like it. Dr. William Powers of UH Clear Lake acknowledges that. "You would not expect it to be in law and order Texas," Powers said.

Powers says here’s why it makes sense: “They’re going to be your neighbor sometime. They’re going to get out.” And what happens when they do? According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Texas spends about $22,495 each year to lock up each inmate. Yet, according to recent data attributed to the state Legislative Budget Boards, about 21.4 percent of inmates who are released, return to prison within three years, costing the state anew.

Powers says some public funding is used to pay for the Academics for Offenders program. And while the complete prison Master’s course can cost about $16,000 per inmate, Powers points out that one national study after another has asserted that almost no one with that level education is re-incarcerated after getting out. Still it’s a tough sell, says Powers, “There are people at the university who don’t agree with it. They don’t think we ought to be doing it. What do we need smarter criminals for?" Powers said. "Well, because maybe they won’t be lifetime criminals if they are smarter about the reasons they did the things they did.”

UHCL has been involved in the prison-based Master’s program since 1974. To date, 312 advanced diplomas have been awarded to inmates. It’s more than that says Benjamin Jacoby. “It was through this education I kind of found myself. I found my identity and got my strength back to be who I wanted to be," Jacoby said.

Their long-term outcomes haven’t been tracked by the university or TDCJ, but Powers points out that, “Word trickles through.” He has kept informal tabs over the years. We asked him about that, “You don’t know of any Master’s degree graduates from this program who have committed new crimes and come back? I do not know. That’s right.”

That’s positive pressure for Tuan Dang. “I don’t want to take part in it and get out and come back and they say he has a Master’s and I would be that person who screws it up," Dang said. He is up for release in three years, and is eager to prove that he really has learned his lesson here.

Fellow inmate Armando Flores Jr. says if he had a criticism of the program it would be, “That it is too small because it doesn’t reach enough people in prison.” He thinks the program could help reform many more people behind bars. In for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, he says the academic opportunity has changed his whole way of thinking about prison and beyond. He hopes to get out in 2020 a changed man.

Before we left, the imprisoned Master’s student quoted a well-known author to explain how college in prison has shaped his thinking, “As D.H. Lawrence would say, and I am not going to quote because I am a terrible person at regurgitating, but basically he says an accumulation of knowledge helps you to identify the self."

