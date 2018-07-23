The women's center at Texas Health HEB may not look like heaven, until you meet the angel at the front door.

"Good morning,” said 81-year-old Harriet Walker as she greeted a patient walking through the door.

Walker has been working at Texas Health HEB for 16 years.

As the front desk volunteer, Harriet’s job, twice a week, is to greet patients, pickup phones and answer questions.

Which she did for a while, until she realized she could do more. Twelve years ago, while sitting at the desk, Harriet began crocheting.

"I have lots of fun,” she said.

At first, Harriet made hats for the babies in her church. Soon after, she started crocheting hats for the babies at Texas Health.

She now crochets all day, every day just to give hats away, one to every baby born in this hospital.

Harriet estimates, over the past 12 years, she's made more than 14,000 hats for babies. The staff here says, in reality, she's made nearly 25,000."

“We talk a lot about compassion and caring and that's who she is,” said manager of volunteer services Nateasie Kendrick.

Harriet has even made hats for cancer patients.

"You ought to see their faces when I walk in the room to give it to them,” she said.

Occasionally, people donate supplies, but most of it comes at her own expense, even if it's painful.

"My thumb will hurt,” Harriet said. "But it's good. It's worth it. It's worth it. You're doing something you love."

When Harriet was asked why she chooses to do this, she had just one word.

“Love," she said.

Because she knows all too well the feeling of hate. Harriet was born in Greece and in 1941 her country was invaded by Germany.

By the time the Nazis left four years later, Greece was in shambles.

That's why, after moving to America a few years later, she vowed to always show love and it has never been more appreciated than with these hats.

"I don't know that we'll ever, ever replace Harriet when she decides to stop doing that," Kendrick said.

"I’ll probably do it in Heaven when I get to go home too, if they can use hats up there," Harriet said.

Whether heaven needs hats or not, they'll definitely welcome this warm heart.

© 2018 WFAA