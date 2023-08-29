'Wreaths by Lyn' | After wife's death, North Texas man finds comfort in seeing her joy live on

Lyn Miller may be gone but like glitter, her joy will continue to sparkle.

IRVING, Texas — Bill Miller hates glitter, but not nearly as much as he loved his wife.

“I would take glitter all over the house just to see her one more day,” he said.

Lyn Miller was many things, including an artist.

Every holiday season, from their Irving home, she put her art skills to use by making Christmas wreaths. She covered them with ornaments, ribbon and plenty of glitter.

“With the smile it put on her face, it was worth it,” Miller said.

However, when she died earlier this year from an aggressive form of cancer, she left behind boxes upon boxes of supplies.

Miller couldn’t bring himself to throw them away, but also couldn’t let them go to waste.

“Sometimes when you don’t know what to do, don’t do anything,” he said.

He’s glad he didn’t because eventually he talked to someone through his church who might be able to help.

“I went over to his house and met him and he showed me the truckloads of materials he had to make wreaths out of,” said Susan Newman.

Newman recruited some of her crafting friends to come up with an idea for all of Lyn’s supplies.

“I thought we need to do something good with this, something meaningful,” said Kathleen Purrington.

Using Lyn’s supplies, the group of about five women are making nearly three dozen wreaths.

“If Lyn had survived cancer, she’d be right here,” Miller told the women.

Once finished, the women plan to sell the wreaths and give all the proceeds to the American Cancer Society in memory of Lyn.

“We’re able to give some joy to others,” Purrington said. “Not only through the wreaths, but through the cancer society.”

“Something that brought her joy is now going to bring hope to other people,” Miller said. “I think she would really love that.”

Lyn may be gone but like glitter, her joy will continue to sparkle.