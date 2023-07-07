‘Every veteran needs a healing environment of care’ | New VA North Texas director focused on customer service

Jason Cave is now overseeing a healthcare system that serves more than 200,000 veterans and employs more than 6,600 people in North Texas.

DALLAS — From Jason Cave’s office desk, he can see the black-and-white photo of a smiling man in uniform.

The picture sits beside a shadowbox of medals on a cabinet shelf.

It’s a constant reminder of why he’s taken on a job that is as demanding as it is rewarding.

He’s the new executive medical center director of the VA North Texas Healthcare System, which means he is responsible for a system with more than 200,000 veteran enrollees while managing a $1.8 billion budget and more than 6,600 employees.

“This is the flagship site in one of the fastest growing VA markets in the country,” Cave said.

The system has 16 locations providing health care and serves veterans from 38 counties in Texas and two in Oklahoma.

Cave is a few months into his job, and the photo of his grandfather in his office provides a guiding light.

“He was a chief warrant officer. He served in World War II and then later Korea and Vietnam,” Cave said.

Cave remembers as a little boy going to VA appointments with his grandfather.

“But I always go the sense as a kid maybe he could have been treated a little better. Maybe the services could have been a little better,” he recalls.

As he’s settling into his new position, he said he's focused on improving customer service while meeting growing demand.

About 7,800 new veterans seek care through VA North Texas every year.

“We’re honored that veterans are choosing to come to this VA for their care -- there’s sacred trust involved there, so it’s positive. But we have an obligation to meet that demand, to rise to that and meet that growth,” he said.

A quick walk through the halls with him at the Dallas VA medical center on South Lancaster Cave reveals a lot of longevity on his staff.

Many employees have worked there for 20 years or more.

But Cave is hiring to fill critical needs that he says will help him serve veterans in whatever way best suits them.

Some appreciate telehealth or virtual visits – so he’s working to expand those options -- but he knows many just want the bureaucracy cut.

“You know in years past in healthcare it was rather an institutional approach,” he said. “Here’s what’s wrong with you, we’re going to try to fix you, or fix this issue. I’m really trying to focus more on the overall experience now.”

He said he's realized having a real live person answering the phone when a veteran calls or having enough parking places available are two things that really matter.

He’s also telling all staff and all volunteers to do a mental health check on everyone they encounter.

“I always share with everybody that you never know when you’re interacting with someone who might be in a state of crisis,” he said. “We’ve had stories here where we’ve recognized employees who just saw someone in the halls and said, are you doing OK, and the person says no I’m not.”

Mental health is now “baked into” the VA’s care, he said, and he believes the more veterans hear stories of recovery, the more likely they are to connect and talk when they are struggling.

“Every veteran needs a healing environment of care,” he said.