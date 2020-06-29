New Dallas mini-golf spot aims to provide fun in safe environment

Another Round opened less than two weeks ago, making sure health and safety was a top priority

Because of COVID-19, we haven’t been able to do a lot of the things we used to do, including a fun night out with family.

A new spot in Dallas is hoping to change that.

Another Round, a unique mini-golf experience, opened last week. Not only does Another Round aim to provide a fun night out, but it’s made safety a top priority.

For now, guests must book a reservation in advance in order to play. Players are spread out throughout the facility in order to practice social distancing.

“We’re trying to do everything we can to keep our customers safe,” said owner Kendall Spence.

Spence and his family have putt-putted their way all over the country and felt it was time to bring mini golf into the 21st century.

“We thought there was just an opportunity to breathe some new life into mini-golf,” he said.

More like a whole new pulse.

There’s a hole shaped like a volcano, real trees and an Instagrammable hole made out of traffic cones.

There’s even a full service bar, with specialty drinks and food made by Cooper’s Meat Market next door.

“Yeah, that’s what we’re trying to do, is make it an updated version of mini-golf,” Spence said.

It’s not easy opening a business during a pandemic, but they are making sure it’s safe.

“That’s where we came up with quaran-tee times,” said Spence.

People can book a quaran-tee time and have the entire course to themselves for an hour and then get another 30 minutes on the patio.

The equipment is sanitized every hour and after every use.

“One thing I hope people walk away with, especially right now, is that they were able to do something fun and feel safe about it,” Spence said.

For more information about Another Round, visit its website here.