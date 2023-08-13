For 'National Gay Uncles Day,' the title is a cherished role in the LGBTQ+ community

This day recognizes the role that LGBTQ+ uncles, affectionately known as "guncles," play in the lives of their nieces and nephews.

DALLAS — Starting in 2016, on the second Sunday of August, families across the nation come together to celebrate "National Guncle Day."

This day recognizes the role that LGBTQ+ uncles, affectionately known as "guncles," play in the lives of their nieces and nephews. "Guncle" is an endearing term combining "gay" and "uncle."

The holiday has gained traction in recent years, serving as a tribute to the supportive and nurturing relationships that these individuals cultivate within their families.

Throughout history, LGBTQ+ individuals have faced barriers in building their own families, with adoption and assisted reproductive technologies often being expensive and inaccessible options. In many states, adoption for gay couples was illegal.

“When my niece was born in 1979 it was impossible for a gay man or woman in Texas to adopt their own child,” said Robert Emery.

His journey as an uncle began over three decades ago when he made a heartfelt vow to care for his niece, Emery, shortly before his sister's tragic passing due to leukemia. This promise marked the beginning of a unique and unbreakable bond that has continued to grow stronger over the years.

"I know that what I do is nowhere near what her mother would do. But, I try," said Robert, reflecting on his role in Emery's life.

Despite the challenges he faced as a gay man wanting to build a family in a time when traditional family structures were not readily accessible to the LGBTQ+ community, Robert has risen above adversity to create a loving and supportive environment for his loved ones.

Robert's connection with his great niece, Finley, and great nephew, River, transcends conventional family roles, encompassing elements of friendship, mentorship and even parenthood.

"He makes me feel comfortable everywhere, and he's really kind,” said Finley.

Even 8-year-old River acknowledging the commitment he’s made, “for the first day of school [Robert] always comes.”

In fact, Robert has a weekly dinner with the kids, he goes on every family vacation and every year he takes the group Halloween costume to a whole new level.

“He's omnipresent in our lives. And I need that. I think we all need that,” said Emery Stafford.

The celebration of National Guncle Day is growing every year from social media posts to books and even clothing, the concept of being a "guncle" has captured the hearts of people around the country.

The day's purpose is to acknowledge that every child deserves loving and caring adults in their lives to guide and nurture them.