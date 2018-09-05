Jamal Josef is a graduate of DeSoto High School and the man who helped teach Beyonce dance moves for her now legendary performance at Coachella.

Josef, whose real name is Jamal Rasheed, risked it all to chase his dream of being a professional dancer and choreographer.

"It's very tough because you sacrifice so much for your career,” said Josef. "She's such a hard worker. She's a perfectionist. It's amazing."

Beyonce wanted to honor the black Greek community in her performance. "As a black man, that definitely made me proud," he said.

Josef, an Alpha Phi Alpha, knows Greek moves. He got the call to join Beyonce's team after he auditioned back in December.

"It was a last minute thing out of nowhere," he said.

Josef says the call came the day after his car had been repossessed, and he was flat broke. "I was like stressed, and I am like I am retiring. I'm done with dance. I can't do it anymore," he said.

He says God answered his prayer just in time.

He was brought up in the church. His dad, Josef Rasheed, a pastor who has worked with Gospel greats like Kirk Franklin. "We prayed God would use him,” said his father.

His father told him no matter what have faith and don't give up. "There is something coming your way but you must preserver. You must push through it. You must endure,” he said.

Josef says working with Beyonce inspired him to keep going. “As an artist, you work hard, but you see someone else's ethics, and I felt I was not working hard enough, and I said, ‘Oh I need to do more,’" said Josef.

Now he wants to give back by starting a dance ministry where he can teach kids not only to dance but to believe in themselves.

