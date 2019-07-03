Maker Mania at Perot Museum of Dallas: Come build your own world at this sleepover that features the world’s largest traveling exhibition of LEGO® art. The event, March 9 at 6:30 p.m., is a chance to learn hands-on with engineering concepts in everyday life.

STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) Fair at the Carrollton Public Library: Students get hands-on experiments for ages 6-12 from a variety of local businesses. The free event takes place on Friday, March 15 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Josey Ranch Lake Library. No registration is required.

St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, March 17 at the Dallas Arboretum: Surround yourself with all things green! The event from 2-4 p.m., features live music from The Royal Dukes Band and Roberta Rast on the fiddle. If you want to take the green theme a step further, grab a green beer from Café on the Green.

Spring Break '19 festivities at Legacy Hall in Plano: This free event starts Monday, March 11 until March 14 and begins as early as 9 a.m. in their outdoor Box Garden, including morning cartoons on the big screen, giant games and a movie series in the afternoon.

Texas Tulips in Pilot Point, Texas (Denton County): If somehow North Texas is blessed with sunny weather that week, stop by and pick your bouquet of tulips. Its 2019 season is open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. They also set up a hay maze if you want to do something else outdoors.

Movie Night at The Star: Incredibles 2 on Monday, March 11: The event starts at 5 p.m., includes a live DJ, face painting, inflatables and photo opportunities with the Conference USA Championship trophy. The movie starts at 7 p.m. on Tostitos Championship Plaza. Admission and parking are free.

Kid paint events at Pinot's Palette Park Cities in Dallas: From sassy giraffes, colorful sparkling unicorns, to "see you emu" class, local artists help you create fun artwork step by step.

Teen cooking workshop with a celebrity chef for family or role model: Cook with the winner of Food Network's "Chopped," Chef Kenneth Jemple, and prepare a meal for mother, grandmother, teacher or mentor. For boys and girls in high school, the event in Forest Hill, Texas, encourages them spiritually and give them food for thought on Monday, March 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mommy & Me Monday at the Dallas Arboretum: Have a picnic with your children and enjoy activities such as face painting, a petting zoo and Kindermusik at noon. The weekly Monday event is free with general admission, which takes place from 10-noon.

All About Feelings: Managing Stress and anger for children: Healthy ways to recognize and manage stress together, the event is hosted by The Parenting Center at the Junior League of Arlington and takes place Wednesday, March 13 from 1:30 to 3 p.m.