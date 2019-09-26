KELLER, Texas — They were dressed to the nines, dancing shoes and all, for the first ever Fall Ball at Mustang Creek Estates in Keller, a senior living community.

It was a chance for the seniors to re-live their younger years of proms and homecoming dances.

"It's important to celebrate it because we are as young as we feel," said organizer Melissa Andrade.

And for some, it was the chance they'd never had.

Lois Mylnarek, 91, never did get to go to a school dance.

"At that time there was kind of the Depression," said her daughter Bonnie Johnson. "They didn't have money and stuff."

So organizers at Mustang Creek decided to make the dance one to remember.

"She said 'Oh, should I wear a formal?'" Johnson said, tickled by her mother's reaction. "And I went 'No, I don't think so, Mom.'"

They named Lois and her husband Gerald 'king and queen' of the ball. In the middle of the dance, they crowned the couple and launched a balloon drop like it was New Year's Eve.

"I just couldn't believe it," laughed Lois.

Lois is a firecracker; Gerald is more of the strong, silent type.

"He's very handsome," Lois said of her husband. "Now, if he was in his uniform!"

They've had decades of memories together, but this one, Lois is savoring.

Lois and Gerald

WFAA

"I might wear it for a while," she said of her crown.

"She's never been crowned queen before, so this is new for her and I will hear about it every day," laughed her daughter.

It appears to be a role of a lifetime, no matter your age.

"Oh it's amazing," Lois said. "I think I'll never forget it."

Lois crowned queen of Fall Ball

WFAA

