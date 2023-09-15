Hispanic Heritage Month events in Fort Worth | Artist honors Mexican roots through vibrant sculptures

In his first solo exhibition, Miguel Martin's life-sized sculptures will be on display in Fort Worth's Sundance Square.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Along Houston Street in Downtown Fort Worth, Colección Mexicana, a Mexican homegoods shop, is bursting with colorful handmade artisanal goods from Mexico.

This year, owner Miguel Martin has something special happening next door.

In his first solo exhibition, Martin's collection of papier-mâché sculptures is on display. Many of them are Catrinas, elegantly dressed skeletons that symbolize Día de Los Muertos.

Martin will have his life-sized works on display throughout the entire Hispanic Heritage month, which runs from Sept. 15-Oct. 15. The gallery will remain free and open to the public until Nov. 4.

“We’re celebrating what we are as Latinos,” Martin said. “What we bring in art, culture, music.”

Born in Yucatan, Mexico, Martin always had a dream of living in the U.S. While he now considers America home, Martin hopes to share his Mexican roots with the community through his art.

“I want people to discover where they come from,” Martin said. “For those young people born in the U.S. with parents from Mexico, I hope they feel proud of being American… but proud of the roots and where they come from. How beautiful it is.”

Martin’s art gallery is just one of the ways Cowtown is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

Visit Fort Wort has partnered with several Hispanic organizations to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month through a series of events. Visit Fort Worth has compiled the following list of events:

Sept. 17 - Celebrations will kick off with the Fiestas Patrias Parade. The parade will precede an all-day celebration including live music, food and an equestrian extravaganza event at Cowtown Coliseum with Mexico En La Sangre.

Sept. 17 - The Fort Worth 'Grito' Celebration at La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth, the Latin American shopping hub, will honor Mexican Independence Day with live music, food and ballet folklorico dance performances.

Oct. 8 - The 8th Annual Michelada Festival is a free Fort Worth event celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in General Worth Square. Festival goers can enjoy local, authentic Mexican and Latin food, culture, live music and free samples of Michelada mix before casting their vote for the best Michelada.