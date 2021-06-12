Alan Aguilar, a 7th-grader at Patrick Henry Middle School, hit all the right notes at the national mariachi competition and took home first place.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A seventh-grade Houston ISD student is getting national props after his performance at a mariachi competition in San Antonio.

Alan Aguilar’s music classroom at Patrick Henry Middle School is where, he says, “magic comes to life.”

Two years ago, Alan transferred to Patrick Henry simply for its mariachi program led by Mariachi director Jose Longoria.

Longoria’s also the mariachi director at Sam Houston High School and the University of Houston.

“Mariachi,” explained Longoria. “It’s something beautiful, you know? To embrace and to learn about your culture.”

That is why Aguilar likes mariachi, too.

“You can show love while you are playing,” said Aguilar. “It’s kind of dying a little bit … slowly, slowly.”

However, it’s also just something he’s really good at.

“Allan is just an exceptional singer and vocalist,” Longoria said. “He comes every day so prepared.”

When Aguilar found out about the Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza National Vocal Competition in San Antonio, he wanted in.

“If you are serious about mariachi, this is the competition to be at,” explained Longoria. “We had people from Las Vegas, California, the Valley.”

So, Aguilar picked a song, and with the help of Longoria, started practicing. Aguilar would practice for an hour at school, then would go to the University of Houston to practice with the Pumas, the university’s mariachi band, followed by two hours of practice at home.

Then, this past weekend, he took the stage with the University of Houston Mariachi Pumas accompanying him.

“I was really nervous,” Aguilar said. “I started to feel like my blood was getting cold in my legs and I couldn’t walk.”

But he could dance, and sing ... and he nailed it.

“Yes! I did my best! The people started clapping and it feels good,” he said.

Aguilar took home first place in his age group which included a $300 check and a trophy.