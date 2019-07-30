Like most of the interns at Baylor Scott and White Heart and Vascular Center, 17-year-olds Valerie McNamara and Madeline Sabedra expected their summers would be pretty ho-hum.

“I was expecting regular intern stuff like filing papers,” Sabedra laughed.

Their expectations changed once their resumes landed on the desk of the hospital’s director of education, Art Signo.

“We saw that they could do more, and we wanted them to understand that their talents, their skills can be used today to help take care of the patients here in our hospital,” Signo said.

Art believed the girls were not only capable but also qualified to provide therapy — musical therapy.

McNamara, a senior at Lake Highlands High School and Sabedra, a senior at Booker T. Washington, are both accomplished musicians. And both want to pursue a career in healthcare.

That’s why they applied for the internship, even though they felt unqualified.

“I was pretty surprised when I got this just because my entire resume was music cause that’s all I do pretty much,” McNamara said.

Turns out, science is shown what music can do.

For a lot of the patients here, being in the hospital is terrifying and sometimes just hearing music can be a godsend.

“Just hearing them say that you made my day so much better and you’ve helped me take my mind off what I’m going through, that’s great to hear,” Sabedra said.

They are neither doctors nor surgeons, but Madeline and Valerie have had a profound impact on the heart.

“That made my day so much pleasant that I can face whatever happens today and tomorrow,” said patient Patricia Gaulding.

Whether or not the girls’ brand of medicine has the power to heal, they say they don’t need any proof because they can already see the results.

