Students at Arbor Creek middle school in Louisville have always been great in the classroom.

But when outdoor teacher Dan Mannering decided to launch a competitive archery team seven years ago, his kids were way off the mark.

“Clueless,” Mannering said. “They were the best that I could make them at the time.

The school offers outdoor education, most kids live within city limits and didn’t know the first thing about archery.

“I wasn’t that good,” said student Dalena Nguyen.

“I was really scared I was going to shoot myself,” said eighth grader Haylee Ottinger.

Regardless, they began practicing and then competing.

That first year, his team improved enough to qualify for the state tournament.

But Coach Mannering, who was once named the national outdoor teacher of the year, saw even more potential. So, he started taking it more seriously and with each new year, so did his students.

“He can get you to start really liking it because he’s passionate about it and he wants to share his passion with us,” Ottinger said.

This year‘s team took Mr. Mannering’s advice and channeled it into a win at the district championship.

They went when it’s state and just last weekend competed at the national championship in Louisville.

It was their third time at nationals in four years.

They didn’t win it all, but had their highest finish ever, 16th out of nearly 300 teams.

“What I think about that makes me really proud is when I see those kids and I remember where they started. And to watch them progress to the point they’re at now.”

The kids will be back say they plan to do even better next year, but agree, they’ve learned a lot more than just archery.

“You’ve gotta put your mind to it and find something you like to do and just have fun with it,” said eighth grader Miguel Amason, the top ranked boys’ archer in the state.

“Just think about what you’re doing, what you want to do and how far you want to get,” Ottinger said.

Sounds like they’re on target for something great.

