Hang on! New Dallas gym offers bouldering, climbing without a rope

Movement The Hill is set to open Saturday in Dallas

DALLAS — A lot of people have experienced a mouthwatering meal, but how many have experienced something hand-watering?

“Oh yes, if your mouth can salivate for a good meal your hands can salivate for a good climb,” said Matthew Hopkins, district director for Movement the Hill.

Movement is a new climbing gym opening in North Dallas on Oct. 9. It offers a unique type of climbing.

“This is bouldering,” Hopkins said. “There’s no ropes involved with this one.”

Hopkins says there should also be no worries. The floor is 18 inches of foam so falling is like landing on a cloud.

There’s a lot of climbing to do, but there’s also a lot more.

The gym will offer yoga, a full weight room, and an adjustable climbing wall where guests can change the angle to challenge themselves.

“I’m so excited to get people in to climb on this and experience what we have to offer.”

Even if someone isn’t a climber, Hopkins says anyone is welcome to try it out. The gym offers bouldering for all ages and skill levels.

Movement The Hill opens October 9 and is located at 8021 Walnut Hill Lane in Dallas.