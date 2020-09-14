Want to stop the zombie apocalypse? Halloween attraction ready to open in Forney

This is the sixth year of the Zombie Safari.

This year has been less than thrilling. From a pandemic to murder hornets, 2020 has been quite the ride.

At least there hasn’t been a zombie apocalypse, until now.

“We’ve gotta kill all the zombies, so whatever it takes,” said Jed Allsup.

Allsup is the vice president at Cousins Paintball in Forney. Every weekend in October, visitors can go on the hunt for zombies.

Actually, humans dressed like zombies.

“We drive around and shoot the zombies with glow in the dark paintballs,” said Allsup.

All over North Texas, COVID-19 is threatening to cancel Halloween 2020.

But the Zombie Safari is a safe, socially-distanced, and family-friendly way to celebrate the scariest season of the year. Ticket sales will be limited and social distancing will be enforced.

“The zombies are not gonna get within six feet,” Allsup said. “It’s so much fun to shoot at something and it doesn’t shoot back, and it runs away. Or runs at you.”

After the year we’ve had, it's providing some fun entertainment.

“I’ll have to make a target that just says 2020 on it, and I guarantee it’ll get shot more than the zombies will,” said Allsup.

The Zombie Safari opens Oct. 2, but tickets are on sale now. Allsup recommends customers reserve a spot early.