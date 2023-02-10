North Texas podcasters find scary success by sharing ghost stories

Julie Fisk and Rebekah Black host the popular “Haunted AF” podcast

DALLAS — Ghosts, ghouls and goblins, oh my!

October is the scariest month of the year and North Texas has plenty of scary stories and urban legends to offer Halloween junkies.

At White Rock Lake, visitors may find at least one story that’s spooky and two friends who are kooky.

“This is where we start telling ghost stories,” Julie Fisk joked.

Fisk and Rebekah Black have been telling ghost stories for the past five years on their podcast, “Haunted AF.” They started the podcast in 2019 while working together at a radio station and realized they both love ghost stories.

Fisk and Black usually record in a studio, but sometimes take their show on the road to places like White Rock Lake, where they’ve still never encountered the infamous ‘Lady of the Lake.’

What they’ve really found, however, is that people all over the world love being spooked.

“There’s a real intimacy when someone tells you a ghost story,” Fisk said.

“We’ve created this weird, spooky, ghosty family,” said Black.

A family that gives as much as it takes. Fisk and Black say they’ve received thousands of real ghost stories from real people.

For example, one listener reached out to say she had been contacted by a friend she hadn’t seen in more than 20 years. The friend was a paranormal investigator and he’d been called to a house where a four-year-old had an imaginary friend in bloody coveralls.

After speaking with her childhood friend, the listener told Fisk and Black she realized the toddler was claiming to see her deceased grandfather, who spent his free time killing animals in the woods—he would sell the furs for money—while wearing coveralls.

No one is better at bringing death to life than Fisk and Black, except maybe the one fan who started animating their podcast episodes using Legos.

Which begs the question: after nearly 200 episodes and two million downloads, why are people so gaga for ghosts?

“It’s like the best sleepover and that first person starts their spooky stories,” Fisk said. “There’s just something really fun about that.”

Fun and heartwarming.

Fisk and Black say the podcast has brought them closer together, even if it’s brought them closer to the other side.

“If this podcast kills us, we’ll be so famous,” Black joked. “I’m ok with that.”

“And we will definitely come back and haunt everybody,” Fisk laughed.

