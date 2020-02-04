FORT WORTH, Texas — Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, people are urged to stay at home, and non-essential businesses have closed. That means most people are going without routine personal care, like hair cuts, hair coloring or even nail care.

But Sara DeBusk, owner of Tribe Salon FTW in Fort Worth, said the closures don’t mean you have to completely give up hope, especially considering many of us continue to see co-workers via Zoom meetings. She spoke with WFAA Thursday and provided some tips on what you should and shouldn’t do at home.

HAIR:

Men, DeBusk said, can certainly have someone perform a quick “hairline neck trim” at home. She made a tutorial video on YouTube for just this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jxy6L6UOMWA

“I definitely encourage you—don’t go through and buzz your hair if you don’t have to,” she said.

Women, however, may want to avoid home hair cuts, especially if you have a layered look.

“Truthfully, with women’s hair, I would actually recommend if you can to hold off for your stylist.”

HAIR COLOR:

“Hair color is really hard,” DeBusk said.

“There’s a hashtag going around saying ‘show your roots.’ I strongly discourage going and getting those box colors,” she said, saying they are meant to be a one-size-fits-all and do not look the same on everyone.

However, there is something you can do in the meantime to conceal your roots.

“A lot of brands have a root concealer,” she said, which can be in spray or powder form. They come out in the shower and you can apply as needed to hide those problem spots during work video calls.

DeBusk also pointed out that hair stylists will be anxious to get back to work and pick back up where they left off with your hair. However, color correction from box dyes can be expensive, she said.

EYEBROW/FACIAL HAIR:

“You can tweeze,” DeBusk said of eyebrows. “But really try and focus on the outlying [hairs]. Don’t try and shape too much.”

As for facial hair for women? “Really, I would just try scrubbing, doing a nice exfoliant,” she said.

She advised against plucking there. You can, however, purchase small smoothing or shaping razors for upkeep.

“It’s eally just safer to try and hold off for your stylist or your aesthetician for waxing,” DeBusk said.

NAILS:

If you have gel or dip nails that are growing out, don’t pick them off. Acetone and a strong nail file will help. This article from InStyle gives good instructions: https://www.instyle.com/beauty/nails/how-remove-dip-powder-nails

SKIN:

DeBusk urges people to reach out to their aestheticians, who can recommend products you can use at home.

