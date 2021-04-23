North Texas woman uses personal experience to inspire girls towards bright futures in STEM

Kelly Flowers started Women Leading Technology to encourage girls to pursue a future in STEM

MCKINNEY, Texas — When you work in technology, like Kelly Flowers of McKinney, change can happen virtually overnight.

But for every giant technological leap, one thing has stayed the same.

“The 15 years that I’ve been in this industry, I have been the only female on the team with all men and I’m like, ‘We really need to change the trajectory of this,” Flowers explained.

In fact, 75% of STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) jobs are held by men. Flowers said it’s not that girls aren’t capable, they just need to see that it’s possible.

“We want to make sure we have all different areas covered so the ladies can see someone that looks like them in that area,” Flowers said.

So, she gathered women from those areas, women who have had success in science and technology.

Together, they formed a nonprofit called Women Leading Technology (WLT). The goal is to encourage young girls to be unafraid in pursuing their passions.

They put an emphasis on STEAAM education, adding art and architecture to their focus.

“I joined so I can help show them that women can be successful in this career,” explained Nafeesa Beckwith, a member of the WLT operations team.

“We all have value and I think this organization allows us to be at the table,” added Chintale Williamson, also part of the operations team.

They said girls have a lot to bring to the table - everything from innovation, creativity and perspective.

WLT has partnered with the Young Women’s Preparatory Network in Dallas as well as the Girl Scouts to provide scholarships to send girls to college or stem-related camps.

The organization raises much of its money from events like its second annual masquerade fundraising gala, which will be held next weekend.

Later this summer, the group will even start its own academy, the WLT STEAAM Academy, for girls to learn all about science and technology.

“It just opens up doors where if they want to be an astronaut, if they want to work for NASA, they can do that,” said Tiffany Evans, co-founder of the WLT’s STEAAM Academy.

Flowers hopes to open 100 chapters of Women Leading Technology worldwide by the end of the year.

“I want them to have a voice and know that you’re being heard, that your voice is being heard and that you’re just as capable and able as anyone else,” Flowers said. “You can do this.”

Like technology, no matter how advanced we are, there’s always room for progress.

Click here for more information on Women Leading Technology.