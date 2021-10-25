Frights 'n Lights in Frisco takes Halloween to 'the next level'

This is the first year for the Frisco event.

FRISCO, Texas — It’s still October, but stores are already stocking up for Christmas.

However, if you’d like to celebrate Halloween before turning the page to Dec. 25, there’s a spot in Frisco that will let this season last a little longer.

Frights ‘n Lights has been at Riders Field in Frisco a couple weeks and it’ll be there a couple more, all the way until Nov. 6.

“We wanna extend Halloween as long as we can,” said Tori Block, director of food and beverage and retail for Peerless Production Group, the company behind it.

Block says no other Halloween experience in North Texas is like Frights ‘n Lights.

“We bring Halloween to the next level,” she said.

The ballpark is filled with custom-made lanterns, lights and games. There are also rides, pumpkins and a scavenger hunt.

Plus, kids can come in costume and satisfy their sweet tooth on the longest trick-or-treat trail in Texas.

There’s so much to do, some people have spent four hours enjoying it all.

The best part is that unlike haunted houses and other Halloween haunts, there’s nothing here to be afraid of.

“It’s a little silly and a little spooky, but definitely puts the fun before fear,” Block said.