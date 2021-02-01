Fans travel to North Texas for historic Rose Bowl

Friday marked just the second time the Rose Bowl game has been played outside of Pasadena, Calif.

ARLINGTON, Texas — It was 70 degrees and sunny in Pasadena, Calif. Friday. Yet, more than 18,000 fans came to North Texas, where it snowed the night before, for the Rose Bowl game between Alabama and Notre Dame at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

This is only the second time in Rose Bowl history the game has been played at a location outside of Pasadena.

The other time happened in 1942, shortly after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. The game was played in Durham, N.C. that year.

Due to rising COVID-19 cases, California has tightened restrictions and is not allowing fans to attend sporting events.

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly threatened to boycott the Rose Bowl if players’ family members weren’t allowed to attend. That prompted the College Football Playoff committee to relocate this year’s Rose Bowl to Arlington with 18,373 fans in attendance.