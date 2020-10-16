Bulldozers, excavators and more: you can operate them at new Sachse adventure company

Extreme Sandbox lets customers operate heavy duty construction equipment.

Unlike Peter Pan, we all grow up, but that doesn’t mean we can’t play like a kid.

Extreme Sandbox, a new adventure company in Sachse, allows adults—technically, anyone 14 and older—to satisfy their bucket lists and bring out the kid inside.

“We are a heavy equipment adventure company that allows clients to come out here and have fun on construction equipment,” said Extreme Sandbox general manager David Sorge.

Bulldozers, wheel loaders and 26-ton excavators are just some of the equipment customers can experience.

They’re all big pieces of equipment, but Sorge says there’s no need to be intimidated. He says operating all of them is pretty straightforward. After watching a short safety and training video, customers head out and hop in to the equipment of their choice for some heavy-duty fun.

There are obstacle courses, sports games and dirt that can be dug up and moved around.

“Also, potentially, if they come on out, they may get to crush a car as well if they choose to,” said Sorge.

Extreme Sandbox started in Minnesota and this is its second location in the country.

The Sachse location is open Thursday through Sunday.