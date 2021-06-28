Daughter's career choice inspires North Texas Dad to follow a dream

“There was always a little something that said it’d be really cool to be a firefighter,” Billy said. “I just couldn’t fit it into the schedule at the time.”

GODLEY, Texas — When his daughter, Alexis, enrolled in the fire academy and started working toward the future, 47-year-old Billy Thompson found himself reliving the past.

“There was always a little something that said it’d be really cool to be a firefighter,” Billy said. “I just couldn’t fit it into the schedule at the time.”

Since life was so hectic, he set aside his firefighting dream and instead focused on building the best career he could.

After landing a good job with a civil engineering firm, he opened Godley Pizza in Godley and for the past decade, he’s made a good living.

Until last year, when his daughter’s high school graduation lit a fire inside of him.

Alexis was managing the pizza shop when she decided to enroll in the fire academy. The only reason she was able to handle a full-time job and school was because many of the classes were online, which meant pretty much anyone could do it. Pretty much anyone.

“It was like, ‘That’s a good idea,’” said Billy. “This is probably something we could do together.’”

“I was like, ‘Oh, OK, cool,’” Alexis said.

Working online during the week and in-person on weekends, father and daughter trained side by side at the Hill College Fire Academy and just last month became full-fledged firefighters.

They’ve both joined the Godley Fire Department.

Billy plans to keep his day job and work here during his time off, but he knows whether you’re baking a pizza or fighting a fire, you should never extinguish a passion.

“I don’t think it’s ever too late to chase your dreams,” said Billy. “I don’t think you should let age be a factor in something you have a passion for or if you’ve got a dream that you want to follow. I’d say follow your dreams.”

Even if it means following your kid's dreams, too.