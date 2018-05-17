Julian Leaver has been helping some of Dallas' most discerning brides ahead of their "bid day" for the last few years. Leaver, who also goes by "the Dapper Diplomat" on social media, says no detail is too small. But even he may be outdoing himself this week as he prepares to fly across the world for wedding research.

"I'm leaving for London Friday, it's a weekend trip," Leaver said.

Leaver is making the trip to England to witness the Royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. He says watching an operation of that size in person will be the learning opportunity of a lifetime.

"Just the logistics of pulling something like that off take expertise," Leaver said.

While most wedding planners won't be making an international trip you can be they'll be watching the ceremony early Saturday morning.

"It's called the Markle effect. What she picks sells out overnight," Leaver said.

Industry experts in America will keep a close eye on the details and design of the wedding as they anticipate a growing demand back home from brides who want their own fairy tale walk down the isle.

"We saw it right after Kate and Price William and it will only be more so because this princess is American," Leaver said.

Leaver says event coordinators will pay especially close attention to floral arrangements, menu choices and the dress.

"Whatever she wears expect to see versions of that walking down the isle over here," Leaver said.

Leaver is hoping for a slightly edgier look from the American bride, but only time will tell and he and millions more will be watching from across the world.

