UpIn60: Small North Texas business lets visitors become DIY marble artists

A local artist turned her passion into an activity for anyone to try.

THE COLONY, Texas — "Creative," "innovative, " and "mesmerizing." Those are some words customers might use to describe Dallas Silk Art in The Colony.

"Step by step, they get to do everything. We just guide them," said Jeannette Johnston, Founder/Owner of Dallas Silk Art.

Those words could also be used to describe Johnston. She’s a local artist whose love of water marbling became an activity now accessible to you.

"I just wanted to learn personally to help elevate my work,” she said. "It just sparked that idea to turn into a business because if I enjoyed it that much, I know others would as well."

You can swirl your own silk scarf, table runner, planter, hat, shoes and more.

"You're the artist so if you want more colors, I tell customers if you want more colors just go for it,” said Johnston.

Instructors will help you and your friends with the ancient painting technique. When you see it in action, it’s captivating and therapeutic.

And the best part about this process.

"Unless you really try to mess up, it always turns out beautiful,” said Johnston.

It’s art that you can make and actually use in your everyday life.