Corny dog, turkey leg, funnel cake and more? Get all your state fair favorites on one plate

Chef Point Restaurant and Bar originally came up with the idea as a joke.

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — Corn dogs, turkey legs and funnel cake. Whatever you’re after, you can get it all in one place: the State Fair of Texas.

But now, you can get it all on one plate.

The craziest new state fair food isn’t at the State Fair, it’s at Chef Point Restaurant and Bar in Colleyville.

It’s a bloody mary with a turkey leg, corny dog, funnel cake, corn on the cob and caramel apple all included.

“You feel like you’re at the fair,” said Chef Point owner and chef Franson Nwaeze.

Nwaeze can laugh at the bloody mary behemoth because it started as a joke.

On April Fool’s Day, the restaurant posted a picture of the drink on social media, joking that it was now on the menu.

But when customers showed up the next day excited to try it, they left disappointed because it was fake. They were so disappointed, Nwaeze and his team decided to actually put it on the menu during the run of the State Fair of Texas.

Now through Oct. 22, the end of the fair, customers can order the oversized drink.

The State Fair of Texas inspired concoction starts with a beer or mimosa appetizer while waiting for the main attraction.

“This is the perfect drink for someone who doesn’t want to drive all the way to Dallas,” Franson said.