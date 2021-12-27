Chicken and pickle...ball? Grand Prairie's unique new restaurant

Chicken 'n Pickle serves dinner and the hottest sport in America

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — What pairs perfectly with chicken? A great pickle … ball game.

“It (pickleball) goes great with chicken,” said Chris Bohn. “And a lot of beer.”

Bohn is the general manager of Chicken n Pickle, a new restaurant concept in Grand Prairie.

Everyone loves chicken. That’s obvious. But why pickleball?

“Pickleball is the fastest growing sport right now in America,” Bohn said.

So, if you want to get in on the action, head to Chicken ‘n Pickle.

There are 11 courts, five outdoor and six indoor. They can be reserved two weeks in advance.

For anyone who doesn’t know how to play, there are pickleball professionals who will teach the sport.

Guests aren’t required to play, however. They can just enjoy the wide selection of chicken, burgers, salads and beer.

There are multiple spaces to spread out and relax, including a lawn and rooftop. Even if you don’t play, you can feel like a winner.

Because almost every week, Chicken n Pickle donates some of its proceeds to local charities.

“Our hearts are local,” Bohn said. “That’s what we like to say around here.”

So whether you go for the chicken or the pickle, you’re bound to leave satisfied.