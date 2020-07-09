Cake Bar vending machine satisfying sweet tooth all hours of the day

Owner Tracy German says she's surprised at how popular it has been.

DALLAS — COVID-19 has caused problems for a lot of small businesses all over the country.

But when the pandemic hit hard, one business owner in Dallas found a unique way to help hit back.

“I didn’t even think people would be that excited about it,” said Tracy German, owner of the Cake Bar.

The Cake Bar, located in Trinity Groves, has always welcomed customers through its doors for slices of delicious cake, but the pandemic has led to a drop in foot traffic.

So, to bring customers back and give them a safe, contactless option, German installed a cake vending machine outside. The response was not what German expected.

“It just went crazy,” she said. “And the line was still down the sidewalk.”

Shortly after installing the old sandwich machine-turned cake dispenser, German said at least 30 people lined up just for the vending machine.

Customers can pay cash or credit, make a selection and head home with a slice of their favorite cake.

It’s been so popular, even folks outside of Dallas want a slice of the action.

“I’ve gotten emails about franchising it,” German said. “I’ve gotten emails from Mississippi asking if they can do it in Mississippi.”