DALLAS -- A boutique hotel in Dallas is dedicating the weekend to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

On Maple and Mahon Streets in Uptown, Hotel St. Germain sits in a quiet corner with seven suites and a restaurant. The proprietor, Claire Heyman, opened the hotel in the early 1990s. She remembers Queen Elizabeth was in Dallas around the same time. Heyman said she was heading the protocol office for that visit. “She walked by and she just looked at me for a microsecond longer,” she remembers. Ever since then, the Royal Family has been a passion for Heyman.

“Tonight [Friday] is probably the biggest night because the anticipation is there. The wedding hasn’t taken place yet,” said Heyman. She has several events planned at Hotel St. Germain to celebrate the Royal Wedding.

On Friday night, guests will be served a seven-course royal dinner with vintage china and glassware. “We have attempted to recreate one of their gold services that they use,” said Heyman.

For dessert, a six-tier cake will be sliced and served. “Queen Elizabeth’s [cake] was nearly nine feet tall. I would imagine that Harry’s is going to be at least this tall,” as she points to their replica cake.

Heyman said guests staying overnight are getting an even more special treat. On Saturday morning in Dallas, she said, “We’re going to take them up around 6:15 or so and give them a little coffee and turn on your television.” She said her guests will then be served a British breakfast.

Her goal is to let her guests feel like royalty for the weekend as they enjoy the much anticipated Royal Wedding.

