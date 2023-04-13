Allen Ruiz is making a name for hairstylists in Austin with his win this past weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — Hairstylist Allen Ruiz, co-owner of Ruiz Salon in Downtown Austin, took home the title of 2023 “Master Stylist of the Year” at the North American Hairstyling Awards this past Sunday.

With his win, he's bringing more hairstyling recognition to the city.

"My interest lies in bringing everybody else, bringing the world, to Austin, you know, and bringing the hair world to Austin and having them know that there's great hairdressers in Austin,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz is a four-time winner at the North American Hairstyling Awards, making him one of the few stylists to accomplish this in the 34-year history of the competition. Ruiz was also previously recognized as one of the “Top 10 Latino Hairdressers in America” in 2007 by Latina Magazine.

"I think you, when you start seeing more people like yourself in this industry and [seeing them be] successful, I think that it leaves more room for other people,” Ruiz said.

As if that isn't enough, Ruiz has also been styling hair every season for New York Fashion Week since 2000. He's gone from assisting hairdressers to collaborating with designers on their shows.

“I did work with different designers, from being an assistant to working with some of the biggest hairdressers in the world, to actually leading my own shows, working with different designers and working with them on creating the looks for the runways,” Ruiz said.

He has styled hair for fashion houses including Cynthia Rowley, Stella McCartney, Marc Jacobs, Christian Siriano, Rodarte and Charlotte Ronson.

This month, he's traveling to Madrid to share his winning collection.

But even with all of his recognition around the world, Ruiz puts just as much effort into styling his clients every day at home here in Austin.

"I wake up early, get up early. I stay late. I put in the hours,” Ruiz said. “I love what I do."

And with a styling career of over 30 years, Ruiz said he's been blessed.

"I don't even call it luck, I call it a blessing,” Ruiz said. “I think that's why I do what I do."

