It's hot. We know. How many times can we say it before we start sounding like a broken record? If the kids are home or it's your day off from work and you're trying to do something that doesn't make you melt in the heat, here are a few ideas to get you started!

Indoor skydiving at iFly

Have you ever wanted to go skydiving? Now may not be the time in this Texas heat but trying it out indoors may be a great first step. iFly has a Dallas and a Fort Worth location so there's bound to be one near you.

We tried it out and featured them for a unique Valentine's Day date idea. Check it out for yourself below:

Ice skating

There's so many places around North Texas for you to hang out at. If you want to get some shopping in and skate at the same time there's always the Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Center or Ice at the Parks. If you wanna skate where the pros do, check out the Dr. Pepper Starcenter Ice Arena where public skating hours vary from location to location.

Great Wolf Lodge

The largest family of indoor water park resort hotels. Let that sink in. THE LARGEST?! It really looks that way. And you don't even have to travel far to get to it. They've got locations all over the country but lucky for us, there's one in Grapevine. Stay for as long as you want and experience a water park atmosphere without having to put on sunblock.

Experience an experience

Whether it's crayons or LEGOs, there's an experience to be had. The LEGOLAND Discovery Center is also in Grapevine and perfect for the enthusiast in your life. Right now they're celebrating 40 years of the LEGO mini figure and have events to honor it all. LEGOs not your thing? Just up the highway in Plano is the Crayola Experience. They have events daily and hands on experiments where you can even make your own crayons. Looking for a specific color? They're bound to have what you need and so much more.

Learn a thing or two

With a variety of museums and learning centers across our area, it's really tough to get bored. For the science and nature buffs, if you haven't check out the Perot Museum, now is the perfect time. They have activities planned for all ages. Right now a popular exhibit is the Ultimate Dinosaur one. Do you like art? International artist, Takashi Murakami has work all over the Modern Art Museum in Fort Worth. He's worked with Kid Cudi, Louis Vuitton and has some pretty unique individual pieces. You definitely can't pass up a chance to see his collaborative work with Kanye West in the museum.

A good 'ol fashion movie

There's nothing wrong with heading the movies. Nothing sounds more refreshing on a summer's day than a dark, cool theater with some movie popcorn and your favorite candy. There are a ton of places where you can even have a cocktail or two, enjoy a meal and see a blockbuster. A movie pass never sounded so good now that we're living in triple digit territory.

Jump, jump, jump around

This will never get old. Especially at some of the trampoline parks around North Texas. Urban Air in Garland even has a "beat the heat" special ticket price to get you in the door. How can you say no to taking all that energy from your kids to the trampolines? Jumpstreet is another facility with their own deals for the summer.

Yes, people still go bowling

Surprisingly, people still bowl. And hey, now may not seem like a bad time to give it a go for the first time or dust off some of those skills. With local bowling alleys all over town and places like Strikz, Main Event and Pinstack, you can't go wrong.

Any other fun ways to beat the heat? Send us an email and we'll add it to our list. After all, the triple digit temps are here to stay for a bit...stay cool, y'all!

