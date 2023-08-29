Bringing 'Quittin' Time' to Texas: Here's where Zach Bryan will play in 2024

The tour, which comes on the heels of his "Quittin' Time' album released last week, will make several stops in Texas in 2024.

DALLAS — Zach Bryan, the country singer whose viral rise to fame has made him one of the most popular artists in the genre, is bringing his new tour to Texas.

Bryan announced his "Quittin Time" tour on Monday. The tour, which comes on the heels of his "Quittin Time' album released last week, will make several stops in Texas in 2024, including one at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Aug. 17, 2024.

Bryan will also play two nights at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, on July 30 and July 31 of 2024.

If you can't wait until 2024, Bryan is playing the Hwy 30 Music Fest at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth on Oct. 20 and the At The Station Festival in College Station on Oct. 21.

Bryan's "Quittin Time" tour will feature a series of special guests joining Bryan: The Turnpike Troubadours (who also released a new album last week), Jason Isbell, Sheryl Crow, Sierra Ferrell, The Middle East, Matt Maeson and Levi Turner.

Isbell and Turner will join Bryan at the AT&T Stadium concert in Arlington. Maeson and Turner will join Bryan for the San Antonio concerts.

Fan can register for presale tickets on Bryan's website here. Presale starts Sept. 6 and general public tickets go on sale Sept. 8.

Bryan, an Oklahoma native, shot to fame in recent years, at first while still serving on active duty in the U.S. Navy. Bryan has since turned full-time to his music career after getting honorably discharged from the Navy.