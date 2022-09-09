Here's your fall movie outlook

We're spotlighting festivals and upcoming releases

DALLAS — It's been slim pickings at the box office lately.

As we look forward to big-budget movies like "Black Adam" (Oct. 21), "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (Nov. 11) and "Avatar: Way of the Water" (Dec. 16) .. we're also in the midst of three film festivals.

Telluride just wrapped, Venice is wrapping and Toronto is just opening. They're previewing some films to look forward to! Here are ten that I'm excited about and are rumored to be award contenders:

DON'T WORRY DARLING (Sep. 23)

Gossip and controversy lead the way for this one. It's a "Truman Show" type psychological thriller where pop superstar Harry Styles replaced Shia LeBoeuf and fell in love with director Olivia Wilde.

TAR (Oct. 7)

Filmed in Berlin, Cate Blanchett stars as a fictional composer set to become the first woman to conduct a major German orchestra but refuses to be defined by her gender. Todd Field directs.

MY POLICEMAN (Oct. 21)

Here's Harry again! Set in the 1950s, Styles stars a British policeman whose relationship with a female teacher is upended when he falls for a male museum curator.

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN (Oct. 21)

"In Brugges" co-stars Colin Farrell and Brendon Gleeson reunite with director McDonagh in a story about lifelong friends who go separate ways with unforeseen consequences.

THE FABLEMANS (Nov. 11)

Ever hear of a guy named Steven Spielberg? He gets personal with the story of a boy who aspires to be a bigtime Hollywood director.. based on his own life. Fablemans is the family name.

THE WHALE (Dec. 9)

Brendan Fraser is unrecognizable as a reclusive teacher who's morbidly obese and trying to reconnect with his estranged daughter. It's from director Darren Aronofsky.

THE SON (Nov. 11)

Helmer of "The Father" (Florian Zeller) now directs Hugh Jackman in "The Son." His troubled son wants to move in with him, disrupting dad's new life with partner and baby.

WOMEN TALKING (Dec. 2)

Sounds a little like "Handmaid's Tale..." Sarah Polley writes and directs a story about a group of Mennonite women coming to grips with the trauma of being drugged and raped.

EMPIRE OF LIGHT (Dec. 9)

Set in the 1980s, Olivia Colman stars in an ode to the magic of movie theaters and the value of escapism at an old British film palace. Sam Mendes directs.

BABYLON (Jan. 6)

Brad Pitt, Margo Robbie... I'm in! This is an ode to movies themselves as 1920s Hollywood moves from silent films to talkies. "LaLa Land's" Demien Chazelle directs.