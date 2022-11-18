'Yellowstone' knows country music: Every song featured on the hit show

Creator Taylor Sheridan regularly features Texas country, Red Dirt and Americana staples on the hit show.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Love Yellowstone or not, it's hard to deny one thing: The show's selection of music is top-notch.

Creator Taylor Sheridan regularly features Texas country, Red Dirt and Americana staples on the hit show, which premiered Season 5 on Sunday, Nov. 13.

And if you've seen any of Sheridan's movies – Hell or High Water and Wind River, to name two – that's no surprise. Watching Yellowstone sometimes feels like listening to 95.9 The Ranch, the Fort Worth station that veers from mainstream country music.

Robert Earl Keen, Zach Bryan, Hayes Carll and Shane Smith and the Saints were all featured on Sunday night's Season 5 premiere, and Shane Smith and the Saints played a show in one scene. And, of course, there's Ryan Bingham, the Grammy-winning country singer who plays the role of "Walker" on the show.

Fortunately, Yellowstone keeps a Spotify playlist of each song featured on the show. As you'll see, there's a heavy Texas influence.

Check the full Yellowstone soundtrack playlist:

Here are a few of the highlights with Texas connections:

Shane Smith & the Saints

Ryan Bingham

Robert Earl Keen

Hayes Carll

Cody Johnson

The Panhandlers

Willie Nelson

Charley Crockett

Casey Donahew

Red Shahan

Cody Jinks

Rob Baird

Waylon Jennings

Kacey Musgraves

And more local ties are reportedly on the way. Wide Open Country this week featured Denton artist Isaac Hoskins, whose newest release, "Bender," was released Friday ahead of one song appearing in Yellowstone this season.

Hoskins met Sheridan a few years ago while playing a set at a Fort Worth bar, according to a report.

The music isn't the only local ties to Yellowstone.

Sheridan grew up in Texas and went to high school in Fort Worth. And just this week, the show was filming a "speech scene" in the city of Venus, in Johnson County, which was temporarily transformed into Montana.