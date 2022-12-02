Movie review: Violent Night

Take "Bad Santa," "Home Alone and "Die Hard," add in the producers of "John Wick" and you have a new movie that's sure to draw the Christmas crowd

"Stranger Things" star David Harbour plays the real Santa Claus. We meet him drunk at a bar, disillusioned by the greed that's taken over the holiday and ready to toss in his toys.

We also learn about Santa's obscure mythology.

Centuries ago, he was a violent, plundering Viking.

Eventually, he forged a path to redemption, but now his 'Christmas magic' is fading. That is, until he makes his Christmas Eve run and comes across the wealthy Lightstone family who are being held hostage by mercenaries.

That's when his particular set of Santa skills kick in!

With a title like "Violent Night," you know exactly what you're in for: action and, well, violence! Maybe he used to be a Viking, but this Santa can throw a big hammer as well as 'Thor."

Maybe he was also 'Vlad the Impaler' in a prior life, because as Santa fights the mercenaries (headed by John Leguizamo), people are impaled in every imaginable way possible! (watch out for that sharpened candy cane!)

Harbour is perfect in the role, and I for one wish they'd softened the story a bit and play up his character some more.

His sweetness comes out in the relationship he develops with little Trudy Lightstone who believes in him, but this is most definitely not for the little kiddos.

No 'all is calm, all is bright' here. But if you like your holiday stories gory, this unsaintly St. Nick is for you.