We're expecting this challenge that appears to have started in Mexico to soon spread to the United States, or at least we're hoping it does.

The #MatildaChallenge is adorable.

Remember that scene from the 1996 childen's movie where young Matilda uses her witchy skills to get inanimate objects to dance with her to the tune of Thurston Harris' "Little Bitty Pretty One"?

Well, people are now taking on the challenge of recreating the quirky scene, making brooms dance "on their own" and curtains sway to the sounds. One video posted on Facebook has more than four million views.

We're not sure how it started but we hope to see more.

Can't see the videos above? Click here and here

© 2018 WFAA