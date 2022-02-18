From monster trucks to college baseball to the rodeo...head to Tarrant County!

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend? Head to Tarrant County!



MONSTER JAM!

Where: AT&T Stadium

When: Saturday, Feb.19 at 7 p.m.

(The “Pit Party” is open from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.)

“Whenever we come to Arlington and Texas, this dirt here is so much different. It’s got that red clay color to it. It’s real crumbly stuff so this is a driver’s track here for racing,” driver Todd LeDuc said.

LeDuc drives the monster truck Blue Thunder.

“The kids, it’s very easy for them to understand. It’s just one truck at a time doing some really cool unique tricks. But as an adult you go, did I just watch a 12,000 pound monster truck do two flips in the air and land on its front tires and balance?” LeDuc said.

There’s a race, skills contest, and freestyle event, which LeDuc describes as “two minute of carnage, wildness (and) craziness.”

“We only have one show here so we’re going all out. There’s only one night to get these points and it’s tomorrow night,” LeDuc said.

Don’t forget ear protection for the kids – the event gets loud!

Where: Globe Life Field

When: Saturday, Feb. 19

11:00 a.m.—Kansas State vs. Michigan

3:00 p.m.—Texas Tech vs. Auburn

7:00 p.m.—Oklahoma vs. Arizona

Sunday, Feb. 20

10:30 a.m.—Auburn vs. Kansas State

2:30 p.m.—Arizona vs. Texas Tech

6:30 p.m.—Michigan vs. Oklahoma

Where: Cowtown Coliseum in the Stockyards