Things to do in North Texas this weekend: Drop it like it's hot in Dallas, joust it out in Waxahachie and experience a little Fort Worth culture

From Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube at Dos Equis Pavillion to Chris Young at Billy Bob's, these are the top events happening across Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

DALLAS — It's finally the weekend, y'all!

Whether you're looking for cold beers, new music or an excuse to dress like a Viking, there's an event happening in North Texas this weekend that you and yours are sure to love.

Let's run down the best of the best.

Friday

Grab your boots, your belt buckle and your hat: Country music star Chris Young is taking over Billy Bob's in Fort Worth! The singer will play the storied honky tonk on both Friday and Saturday night this weekend. Depending on what you're looking for, you can score a ticket for around $30. Doors will open at 6 p.m. both nights, and Young will take the main stage at 10.

Plus:

Saturday

I cannot make this up: Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube are coming to Dallas -- together! The West Coast rap icons are taking over the stage at Dos Equis Pavilion with the "Kings of The West" tour Saturday night -- and, if you don't mind hangin' on the lawn, you can grab a ticket for just $35. Pretty sweet deal to see two absolute legends, I'd say!

Queens, kings, knights and jesters, it's your time to shine! Get your best 16th century fit on, and hit up the Scarborough Renaissance Festival in Waxahachie! The 41st season of this annual offering kicks off Saturday with all new everything. You can enjoy jousting, knighting ceremonies and even the mermaid lagoon! Or hey, there's always beer and wine tastings to check out, too.

Plus:

Sunday

Find a new piece of art for your collection -- or just eat your way through Downtown Fort Worth -- at the Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival! The beloved tradition has been on hold the for the last two years because of COVID, but it's being welcomed back this year with arms wide open! This festival spans 18 city blocks and has it all -- art, live music and so much BBQ that it'll make your head spin! Oh yeah, they have corny dogs (since you know Texans love a corny dog), and you can wash it all down with a cold craft beer or glass of wine! Check it out all weekend long. Admission is free, but fees are required for some kids' activities.

The beloved Broadway sensation is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and you can join in on bombastic fun at this latest offering from Broadway Dallas (née Dallas Summer Musicals). The iconic musical phenomenon is hitting the stage at Fair Park's Music Hall with double features this Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start around $30.