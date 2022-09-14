91 things to do in North Texas this weekend: Catch a show in Dallas, learn some history in Fort Worth and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month anywhere!

From Mexican Independence Day Celebration in Dallas to Groove Fest IV in Grand Prairie, these are the top events happening in Dallas Fort Worth this weekend.

DALLAS — You might want to stay awake for this September, Green Day! OK y'all, there is a lot to cover this weekend, and the weather isn't so shabby either, so let's rundown the best of the best.

Friday

Happy Hispanic Heritage Month, y'all! You can start celebrating Friday at the AT&T Discovery District for the Hispanic Heritage Fiesta. Shop from local Hispanic and Latino vendors and dance to mariachis! Or hey, jam out, because there's going to be a DJ on tap! Check it out Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Plus:

Saturday

Country music legend Alan Jackson is coming to Downtown Dallas! He's bringing his "Last Call: One More For The Road" tour to American Airlines Center on Saturday. The cheapest ticket I found is going for about $126 and they're going quick! So get your seats now, the show will get started around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Plus:

Sunday

Kick those Sunday scaries with the Red Hot Chili Peppers! They're headlining the stage at Globe Life Field on Sunday. Also on the lineup: The Strokes and Thundercat. If you don't mind standing room only, you can rock out for just 50 bucks! The party gets started at 6:30 Sunday night.