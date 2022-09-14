91 things to do in North Texas this weekend: Catch a show in Dallas, learn some history in Fort Worth and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month anywhere!

DALLAS — You might want to stay awake for this September, Green Day! OK y'all, there is a lot to cover this weekend, and the weather isn't so shabby either, so let's rundown the best of the best.
Friday
Happy Hispanic Heritage Month, y'all! You can start celebrating Friday at the AT&T Discovery District for the Hispanic Heritage Fiesta. Shop from local Hispanic and Latino vendors and dance to mariachis! Or hey, jam out, because there's going to be a DJ on tap! Check it out Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Plus:
- Kathleen Madigan at Majestic Theatre (Dallas)
- Dallas Carnival Caribbean Festival at Joe Pool Lake (Dallas)
- Mexican Independence Day Celebration at Reunion Tower (Dallas)
- Maddie & Tae at House of Blues (Dallas)
- Connor Maynard at House of Blues (Dallas)
- Golden Dawn Arkestra at The Kessler (Dallas)
- Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin at Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas)
- Cam at The Echo (Dallas)
- An Evening With Michael Buble at American Airlines Center (Dallas)
- Max Stalling at Granada Theater (Dallas)
- Brave Little Howl at Sundown at Granada (Dallas)
- Senpai Squad Cosplay Rave at Stereo Live (Dallas)
- Ken Carson at Trees (Dallas)
- Holst's The Planets at The Meyerson (Dallas)
- Kurt Metzger at Hyena's (Dallas)
- Sister Act at The Texas Theatre (Dallas)
- Brothers Osborne at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- The Matthew Show and Grant Morrison at The Post (Fort Worth)
- Dylan Wheeler at Tulips (Fort Worth)
- Slade Ham at Hyena's (Fort Worth)
- Mexican Independence Day Concert at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Rocky Dale Davis at Plano House of Comedy (Plano)
- Igimèjí at Levitt Pavilion (Arlington)
- The Peterson Brothers at Levitt Pavilion (Arlington)
- Bohemian Queen at Arlington Music Hall (Arlington)
- Ryan Hamilton at Addison Improv (Addison)
- 16 de Septiembre Celebration at Texas Lottery Plaza (Irving)
- The Man Travis at Lockwood Distilling Co. (Richardson)
- Andrea Venezio at Lockwood Distilling Co. (Richardson)
- Denton Blues Festival at Quakertown Park (Denton)
Saturday
Country music legend Alan Jackson is coming to Downtown Dallas! He's bringing his "Last Call: One More For The Road" tour to American Airlines Center on Saturday. The cheapest ticket I found is going for about $126 and they're going quick! So get your seats now, the show will get started around 7 p.m. Saturday.
Plus:
- Bert Kreischer at Dickies Arena (Fort Worth)
- The Mountain Goats with Sweeping Promises at Tulips (Fort Worth)
- Fort Worth Tattoo Expo at Will Rogers Memorial Center (Fort Worth)
- Steve Miller Band at Will Rogers Memorial Center (Fort Worth)
- Mike Ryan at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- Colors: Godbold, Small Town, Justin Christopher at The Post (Fort Worth)
- Slade Ham at Hyena's (Fort Worth)
- Learn About La Herbolaria at Fort Worth Botanic Garden (Fort Worth)
- Quinceañera Community Celebration at Fort Worth Botanic Garden (Fort Worth)
- Mikayla Griffin at Lockwood Distilling (Fort Worth)
- Sammy Hagar & The Circle at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- Groove Fest IV at Texas Trust CU Theatre (Grand Prairie)
- The Big Texas Wig Off at The Echo (Dallas)
- Dallas Carnival Caribbean Festival at Joe Pool Lake (Dallas)
- John Moreland at The Kessler (Dallas)
- DPR at South Side Ballroom (Dallas)
- Spag Heddy at Stereo Live (Dallas)
- Scene Queen at Trees (Dallas)
- Solar Fake & Matte Blvck at Three Links (Dallas)
- Kurt Metzger at Hyena's (Dallas)
- SICKICK at The Studio at The Factory (Dallas)
- Latinidad Festival 2022 at Strauss Square (Dallas)
- Labyrinth at Texas Theatre (Dallas)
- Move! For Hispanic Heritage Month at Omni Dallas Hotel (Dallas)
- Yoga On The Lawn at The Sound at Cypress Waters (Dallas)
- Cowboys Ultimate Experience on Texas Lottery Plaza (Irving)
- Taylor Hearn on Texas Lottery Plaza (Irving)
- Iron Vine on Texas Lottery Plaza (Irving)
- The Oak Ridge Boys at Arlington Music Hall (Arlington)
- Hispanic Heritage Celebration Featuring Sunny Sauceda at Levitt Pavilion (Arlington)
- Canelo vs GGG at Texas Live (Arlington)
- Reputation: A Taylor Swift Experience at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Rocky Dale Davis at Plano House of Comedy (Plano)
- Ryan Hamilton at Addison Improv (Addison)
- Family Magic & Comedy For All Ages at Addison Improv (Addison)
- Dirty @ 11:30 Comedy Showcase at Addison Improv (Addison)
- Yoga On The Lawn at Rogers-O'Brien Amphitheater (Coppell)
Sunday
Red Hot Chili Peppers at Globe Life Field (Arlington)
Kick those Sunday scaries with the Red Hot Chili Peppers! They're headlining the stage at Globe Life Field on Sunday. Also on the lineup: The Strokes and Thundercat. If you don't mind standing room only, you can rock out for just 50 bucks! The party gets started at 6:30 Sunday night.
Plus:
- Pride in Dallas Parade 2022 in Oak Lawn (Dallas)
- Lakeside Live Music with BJ Stricker at The Sound at Cypress Waters (Dallas)
- iDKHOW and Joywave at House of Blues (Dallas)
- DaniLeigh at The Echo (Dallas)
- Daddy Yankee at American Airlines Center (Dallas)
- Fall on The Green: La Pompe at The Kessler (Dallas)
- Islander at Trees (Dallas)
- Laufey at House of Blues (Dallas)
- AK 47 at Three Links (Dallas)
- Dallas Carnival Caribbean Festival at Joe Pool Lake (Dallas)
- The Dangerous Comedy Tour at Hyena's (Dallas)
- Mexico en la Sangre Cultural Celebration at Cowtown Coliseum (Fort Worth)
- Rodney Parker, Charlie Shafter and Phil Pritchett at The Post (Fort Worth)
- Bad Bunny Brunch Party at Texas Republic (Fort Worth)
- You Got 5 On It at Addison Improv (Addison)
- Alfred Kainga & Friends at Addison Improv (Addison)
- Rumble & Rose Workout & Brunch at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Cowboys vs Bengals Watch Party at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Jason Salmon at Plano House of Comedy (Plano)
- Logo Brothers at Lockwood Distilling Co. (Richardson)