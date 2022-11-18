See The King (twice), the lights in Fort Worth, and the Mavs in Dallas: 20 things to do in DFW this weekend

DALLAS — It's the last weekend before Thanksgiving, and surely many of you have travel plans.
Per usual, there's plenty to do in the Metroplex this weekend. We've got festivals and sporting events and concerts.
Here's everything going on this weekend:
Friday:
The King of Country is gracing us with his presence for two nights of performances at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. George Strait will be live on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19 with special guest Tenille Towns. But it'll cost you: Tickets were going for above $300 on Ticketmaster.
- Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets
- Gryffin - Alive Tour @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- The Jungle Giants at Tulips
- Disco, TX: Boyfriend + Banoffee @ Ruins
- LIGHTSCAPE @ Fort Worth Botanic Garden
- 2022 AFRIMMA Awards Weekend – Fashion Show
- "Why Women Trip" Movie Premiere
- Dallas Symphony Orchestra Concert Truck Residency @ Klyde Warren Park
Saturday:
The Dallas Stars play host to the New York Islanders, starting a four-game home stand that lasts through Black Friday. As of this writing, tickets on Ticketmaster started at $40.
- George Lopez: OMG Hi! Comedy Tour
- George Strait @ Dickies Arena
- LIGHTSCAPE @ Fort Worth Botanic Garden
- 2022 AFRIMMA Awards Weekend – Music Panel
- Josh Weathers Band @ Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall
- Friendsgiving Trivia Pub Crawl in Deep Ellum
- Dallas Gem & Mineral Society Annual Gem & Mineral Show
- R&B ONLY LIVE @ House of Blues Dallas
- Native American Heritage Month Celebration @ AT&T Discovery District
- Village Lights @ Hillside Village
Sunday:
The Dallas Mavericks take on the Denver Nuggets for the second-straight game in the American Airlines Center. Luka Doncic and the Mavs will be taking on the Nuggets after playing them on Friday night.