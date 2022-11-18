See The King (twice), the lights in Fort Worth, and the Mavs in Dallas: 20 things to do in DFW this weekend

With multiple sports events, comedy shows and concerts going on, there's plenty to do around DFW this weekend.

DALLAS — It's the last weekend before Thanksgiving, and surely many of you have travel plans.

Per usual, there's plenty to do in the Metroplex this weekend. We've got festivals and sporting events and concerts.

Here's everything going on this weekend:

Friday:

The King of Country is gracing us with his presence for two nights of performances at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. George Strait will be live on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19 with special guest Tenille Towns. But it'll cost you: Tickets were going for above $300 on Ticketmaster.

Saturday:

The Dallas Stars play host to the New York Islanders, starting a four-game home stand that lasts through Black Friday. As of this writing, tickets on Ticketmaster started at $40.

Sunday: