24 things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend: Rock an ugly sweater, see some shooting Stars and go on a 26.2-mile run

Presuming you've already wrapped up your holiday shopping for the season, here's a list of the top things to do in North Texas this weekend.

DALLAS — Maybe you're not like us.

Maybe you're the kind of person who has already finished their holiday shopping more than two weeks out from Christmas.

And maybe, unlike the procrastinators who'll surely be out shopping for gifts this weekend, you have a surprising amount of free time this weekend and you're looking to find some interesting ways to fill your schedule.

Well, friend, you've come to the right place.

Friday

When did ugly sweaters become a big deal around the holidays? We're not sure, but it's still a pretty fun tradition to put on the ugliest clothing you can find alongside some of your friends! At this event, you can do that and listen to Texas red dirt favorites Shane Smith & The Saints -- a band you might recognize from this season's premiere of 'Yellowstone'! Not bad, not bad!

Saturday

OK, OK. We know this is Texas, and we know it's still football season. But, even so, you need to be paying attention to this year's Dallas Stars squad! Under the helm of new coach Peter DeBoer, the Stars have been exhibiting an offensive output the likes of which this city hasn't seen in its hockey team for years! Better yet, it's helped the team amass a 14-7-5 record on the season -- good enough for the third-best record in the Western Conference to this point! Any chance to root the Stars on to a W is a good time, but against the hated Red Wings, too? Sign us up!

Sunday