24 things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend: Rock an ugly sweater, see some shooting Stars and go on a 26.2-mile run

DALLAS — Maybe you're not like us.
Maybe you're the kind of person who has already finished their holiday shopping more than two weeks out from Christmas.
And maybe, unlike the procrastinators who'll surely be out shopping for gifts this weekend, you have a surprising amount of free time this weekend and you're looking to find some interesting ways to fill your schedule.
Well, friend, you've come to the right place.
Friday
When did ugly sweaters become a big deal around the holidays? We're not sure, but it's still a pretty fun tradition to put on the ugliest clothing you can find alongside some of your friends! At this event, you can do that and listen to Texas red dirt favorites Shane Smith & The Saints -- a band you might recognize from this season's premiere of 'Yellowstone'! Not bad, not bad!
- Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center (Dallas)
- Langhorne Slim with Lilly Hiatt at the Kessler Theater (Dallas)
- Holiday at the Arboretum at the Dallas Arboretum (Dallas)
- Christmas Pops at the Meyerson Symphony Center (Dallas)
- Enchant at Fair Park (Dallas)
- Ice! at the Gaylord Texan (Grapevine)
- Ray Wylie Hubbard at Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall (Fort Worth)
- Mark Lettieri Group and Stone Mecca at Tulips FTW (Fort Worth)
- Lightscape at Fort Worth Botanical Gardens (Fort Worth)
Saturday
OK, OK. We know this is Texas, and we know it's still football season. But, even so, you need to be paying attention to this year's Dallas Stars squad! Under the helm of new coach Peter DeBoer, the Stars have been exhibiting an offensive output the likes of which this city hasn't seen in its hockey team for years! Better yet, it's helped the team amass a 14-7-5 record on the season -- good enough for the third-best record in the Western Conference to this point! Any chance to root the Stars on to a W is a good time, but against the hated Red Wings, too? Sign us up!
- Holiday Market in the Park at Victory Park (Dallas)
- Ishi and Electrophunck at Sweet Tooth Hotel (Dallas)
- Cody Canada & The Departed at Amplified Live (Dallas)
- Paul Van Dyk at Stereo Live (Dallas)
- Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats at Music Hall at Fair Park (Dallas)
- Goldie at Deep Ellum Art Co. (Dallas)
- A Very Merry Swiftiemas at Trees (Dallas)
- Holiday at the Arboretum at the Dallas Arboretum (Dallas)
- Christmas Pops at the Meyerson Symphony Center (Dallas)
- Enchant at Fair Park (Dallas)
- Ice! at the Gaylord Texan (Grapevine)
- Stoney LaRue at Billy Bob's Texas (Fort Worth)
- American Aquarium at Tannahill's Tavern and Music Hall (Fort Worth)
- Lightscape at Fort Worth Botanical Gardens (Fort Worth)
Sunday
BMW Dallas Marathon (Dallas)
There's a weekend-full slate of running events to be enjoyed this weekend as part of the 2022 Dallas Marathon festivities -- including a one-mile race on Friday evening, plus 10K, 5K, 1 & 2-mile walk, and kids’ races on Saturday morning -- but the big events of the weekend for the Dallas running set all arrive on Sunday. That's when runners from around the region will participate in marathon, ultra marathon, half-marathon and marathon relay races. Not racing or cheering on a friend who's taking to the streets this year? Well, you should still be aware of this event just the same -- the street closures could affect your Sunday commute!
- Houston Texas vs. Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium (Arlington)
- A Merry-achi Christmas at the Majestic Theatre (Dallas)
- National Cheerleading Association State of Texas Championship 2022 at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center (Dallas)
- Holiday at the Arboretum at the Dallas Arboretum (Dallas)
- Christmas Pops at the Meyerson Symphony Center (Dallas)
- Enchant at Fair Park (Dallas)
- Ice! at the Gaylord Texan (Grapevine)
- Lightscape at Fort Worth Botanical Gardens (Fort Worth)