Things to do in North Texas this weekend: Laugh like a hyena in Dallas, sip a marg in McKinney, and slam dunk in Frisco

DALLAS — Still recovering from the holiday weekend? Keep the good times rolling!
We've got another jam-packed summer weekend of events across North Texas.
You can catch a country show at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, a comedy show in Addison, and a three-on-three basketball tournament in Frisco. Plus, dozens of other options!
Here's what we got going on:
FRIDAY
From basketball to baseball to pro wrestling, this weekend has you COVERED when it comes to sports. WWE Smackdown is in Fort Worth on Friday night, the Rangers are in town against the Twins and the BIG3 basketball tournament at Comerica Center in Frisco features several former NBA players.
Friday's slate of concerts aren't bad, either. Here's the full rundown:
- Emo Nite Dallas at South Side Music Hall (Dallas)
- Parker McCollum at Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas)
- Reality Gays Live! With Mattie and Poodle! at The Studio at The Factory (Dallas)
- Paul Varghese at The Kessler (Dallas)
- J.R. Brow at Hyena's Comedy Nightclub (Dallas)
- Ed Desabelle at Sundown at Granada (Dallas)
- My So Called Band at Granada Theater (Dallas)
- Walt Wilkins, Darden Smith and Bart De Win at The Post (Fort Worth)
- Carson Jeffrey at Tulips (Fort Worth)
- WWE Friday Night Smackdown at Dickie's Arena (Fort Worth)
- Steve "Mudflap" McGrew at Hyena's Comedy Nightclub (Fort Worth)
- Dirty Pool on the Honky Tonk Stage at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- Young Frankenstein at Circle Theatre (Fort Worth)
- Jessica Kirson at Addison Improv
- Texas Clearwater Revival at Arlington Music Hall (Arlington)
- Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field (Arlington)
- BIG3 Basketball at Comerica Center (Frisco)
- Prairie Playland Summer Nights at Traders Village (Grand Prairie)
- Texas Lottery Live with Super Kilo at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- Albert Lee at The Sanctuary (McKinney)
SATURDAY
Saturday night is all about the shows --both comedy and music. Hyena's in Dallas and Addison Improv both have comedy shows on the books Saturday night. There's also several concerts on tap, including Junior Brown at The Kessler and Devin the Dude at Granada Theater. And before we forget! You can get your day started with yoga at Poses on the Plaza at Toyota Music Factory in Irving. Then head on over to McKinney for the Downtown McKinney Margarita Stroll!
- Junior Brown at The Kessler (Dallas)
- J.R. Brow at Hyena's Comedy Nightclub (Dallas)
- Devin the Dude at Granada Theater (Dallas)
- Sing Kumba & Watusi at Sundown at Granada (Dallas)
- Stranger Things Night at House of Blues (Dallas)
- Nathan Hamilton + BettySoo at The Post (Fort Worth)
- Maddy Morphosis at Tulips (Fort Worth)
- Steve "Mudflap" McGrew at Hyena's Comedy Nightclub (Fort Worth)
- Kaitlin Butts on the Honky Tonk Stage at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- Young Frankenstein at Circle Theatre (Fort Worth)
- Chad Cooke Band at Levitt Pavilion (Arlington)
- Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field (Arlington)
- Jessica Kirson at Addison Improv
- Family Magic & Comedy with Mike Williams at Addison Improv (Addison)
- Frisco Fighters vs Quad City Steamwheelers at Comerica Center (Frisco)
- Camp Gladiator at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- Poses on the Plaza at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- Classic Cars for a Cause at Teresa's House Assisted Living and Memory Care (McKinney)
- Downtown McKinney Margarita Stroll (McKinney)
SUNDAY
Looking for a chill Sunday? We got you covered. Catch a comedy show or a Rangers game, all in the comfort of air conditioning.
- Steve "Mudflap" McGrew at Hyena's Comedy Nightclub (Fort Worth)
- Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin at Dickie's Arena (Fort Worth)
- Matt Hillyer & Walt Wilkins at The Post
- Twin Tribes w/ Wingtips, Nicole Marxen & DJ Culturegang at Tulips (Fort Worth)
- The Latin Breed Band at Levitt Pavilion (Arlington)
- Texas Rangers vs. Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field (Arlington)
- North Texas Soccer Club vs San Jose Earthquakes II at Choctaw Stadium (Arlington)
- Jessica Kirson at Addison Improv
- BIG3 Basketball at Comerica Center (Frisco)