20 things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend: Spooky edition

It's Hallo-weekend! Here are several things happening in North Texas this weekend

DALLAS — It's Halloween weekend in DFW. Here are some spooky events to check out: 

Friday

Lizzo: The Special Tour at American Airlines Center, Dallas - 8 p.m. 

"It's About Damn Time" Lizzo made a stop in Dallas. She's bringing special guest Latto's "Big Energy" to a show at American Airlines Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary, but as of Thursday evening, the cheapest ticket started at $79.50. 

Saturday 

The Misfits, Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas - 6:30 p.m.

The Misfits are taking the stage at Dos Equis Pavilion, with Alice Cooper and Fear. The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. If you're hoping to get a ticket still, they're starting at $49.50 a ticket. 

Sunday

Nosferatu - with Live Score by the Invincible Czars, The Texas Theatre (Dallas)

What better way than to watch a spooky silent film with a live score from a Texas favorite? The show kicks off at 8 p.m. For more information, click here.

