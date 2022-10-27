20 things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend: Spooky edition

DALLAS — It's Halloween weekend in DFW. Here are some spooky events to check out:
Friday
"It's About Damn Time" Lizzo made a stop in Dallas. She's bringing special guest Latto's "Big Energy" to a show at American Airlines Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Ticket prices vary, but as of Thursday evening, the cheapest ticket started at $79.50.
Saturday
The Misfits are taking the stage at Dos Equis Pavilion, with Alice Cooper and Fear. The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. If you're hoping to get a ticket still, they're starting at $49.50 a ticket.
- Día de Los Muertos celebration (Arlington)
- Halloween Party Featuring Kyle Park at Billy Bob's Texas (Fort Worth)
- Día de Los Muertos at Fort Worth Botanic Garden (Fort Worth)
- Halloween Trunk or Treat at Oakland Highlands Brewery (Dallas)
- Trick or Treat and Fall Festival 2022 (Lowest Greenville)
- Halloween Spooktacular at the Star (Frisco)
- Resurgence Wellness Trunk-or-Treat (Arlington)
- Sensory Friendly Trick-or-Treat (Grapevine)
- Fall Fest and Trunk or Treat (Hurst)
Sunday
What better way than to watch a spooky silent film with a live score from a Texas favorite? The show kicks off at 8 p.m. For more information, click here.
